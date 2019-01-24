Eugene Paul Wilhelm
Eugene Paul Wilhelm

January 24, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Eugene Paul Wilhelm, 67, of Caledonia passed away peacefully of an apparent heart attack, doing what he loved, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be at 11 .m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Community Center and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Center. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 26, 2019
Sherry Massman-Bartelson
Jan 26, 2019
Prayers being sent to the family of Eugene. May God watch over you during this time.