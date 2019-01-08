EuGene Louis Van Roy

“He caught the last train, sorry you missed him.”

AULANDER, N.C. -- EuGene Louis Van Roy, 70, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Van Roy was born Sept. 12, 1948, to the late Louis and Helen Radomski Van Roy in Sommerville, N.J. EuGene worked as a teacher in the graphics department of Chowan University, until his retirement. He enjoyed trains and gardening. EuGene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

EuGene is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Sarah Helena Orphal and husband, David of Garner, N.C.; two grandsons, Braiden Thomas Barnes and Holden Alexander Barnes of Garner; and sister, Lona Rae Hawthorne and husband, Dent, of Mifflintown, Pa.; along with his namesake to be born later this year, John EuGene Orphal.

The family will receive friends at the home at any time and will have a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.

Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service-Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Van Roy family