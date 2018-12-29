Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Eugene Johnson
December 29, 2018
Eugene “Butch” F. Johnson
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Eugene “Butch” F. Johnson, 77, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery, La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Eugene “Butch” F. Johnson, 77, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery, La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 31, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Eugene
in memory of Eugene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 31, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.