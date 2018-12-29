Eugene Johnson
Eugene Johnson

December 29, 2018

Eugene Johnson Eugene “Butch” F. Johnson
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Eugene “Butch” F. Johnson, 77, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery, La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 31, 2018
