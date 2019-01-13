Follow story
Ethel Lakey
April 12, 1927 - January 13, 2019
Ethel Grace Lakey
TREMPEALEAU -- Ethel Grace Lakey, 91, of Trempealeau died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
She was born April 12, 1927, in Centerville, Wis., to Dewey and Vera (Thomas) Wilber. On Nov. 21, 1945, she married Joseph Chester Lakey. He died March 12, 1978.
Survivors are her children, Leslie (Connie) Lakey, Lois Van Vleet, Linda Frederick, Larry (Deb) Lakey; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Merlin Wilber; and a son-in-law, Eugene Frederick.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, from Trempealeau United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on January 16, 2019
