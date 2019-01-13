Eric T. Melby

NEW LISBON, Wis. -- Eric Thomas Melby, 68, of New Lisbon passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

Eric was born Sept. 5, 1950, to Thomas F. Melby and Michaelyn M. (Nowak) Melby.

Eric graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. He was employed by the city of New Lisbon for 28 years.

Eric was a very talented musician. Music was his first and forever love. One of his first bands was 'The Ladds.' Later, he became a member of 'Flying Free.' The band performed country wide. They were the house band for 'The Playboy Club' in Phoenix. They were the opening band for 'Three Dog Night,' 'Bachman-Turner Overdrive,' and 'The Grateful Dead.' Eric continued to play, teach, write, record and share his music until the very end.

Eric is survived by his brother, Jeff (Bea) Melby; sisters, Jane (Melby) (Michael) Dean, Michaelyn (Melby) Hyde. Many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Eric is survived by his sons, Jason Melby, of Pardeeville, Wis., Eric Jr. Melby of Portage, Wis.; his daughter, Michelle Baker of Pardeeville; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Eric's wishes are to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Health System Critical Care Unit and Palliative Care for their outstanding care and support.

Fossum Funeral Home is assisting the family.