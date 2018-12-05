Eric Ray Lindvig

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Eric Ray Lindvig, 32, of Robbinsdale passed away suddenly of natural causes Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

Eric was born in La Crosse, June 20, 1986. He was a member of the Tomah High School class of 2004, where he played soccer, basketball and discovered his love of global travel, while taking a class trip to Germany and Austria. He attended UW-Eau Claire and graduated in 2009, with a degree in business management. During college, he made numerous trips including to Italy, Germany, England, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. After college, he moved to Japan, to pursue a business opportunity with The Navy Exchange. He successfully created a prototype interactive display, eventually used worldwide by Sony.

In 2012, he returned to the U.S. and moved to Minneapolis, to pursue an opportunity with Target. For six years, he rose steadily and eventually helped lead one of the largest Target stores in the U.S. Eric continued his travels, with additional trips to Norway, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Austria and Ireland. He was known for his love of animals, creativity, great sense of humor and his outstanding charisma. He loved reading, his book collection, film, video games, the Green Bay Packers and hanging out with his friends and family.

He was an organ donor, and his departure will bring life to many who would otherwise be lost. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Maynard and Odie Lindvig, and Raymond and Marie Arnoldy; his cousin, Jason Reisdorf; uncle, Kenneth Lindvig; aunt, Kathy Lindvig; and his beloved cat, Amy. Survived by his parents, Kelly and Karol Lindvig; brothers, Matthew (Laura) Lindvig and Tim Lindvig; and nephew, Vincent Lindvig. Further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, visitation one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Funeral Home, 5125 West Broadway, Crystal, Minn., 55429. Lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.