Elva Schneider
January 11, 2019

Elva M. Schneider, 104, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at North Presbyterian Church. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of services Wednesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 12, 2019
