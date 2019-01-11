Elva Schneider
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Elva Schneider

November 13, 1914 - January 11, 2019

Elva Schneider Elva M. Schneider
Elva M. Schneider, 104, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.
She was born Nov. 13, 1914, in Holmen, to Hans and Martha (Fyksen) Peterson. She had worked at the Autolite in La Crosse, for many years.
Elva is survived by her son, Marlin Schneider of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Schneider; two sons; a great-granddaughter; five brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at North Presbyterian Church. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Elva's family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethany-Riverside Care center for their loving care and support.
Published on January 12, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Elva
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.