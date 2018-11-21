Elsie M. Kaiser

MINDORO -- Elsie M. Kaiser, 83, of Mindoro passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Caring Hearts in Bangor.

She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in La Crosse County, to John E. and Minne (Hohlfeld) Clements. Elsie was a 1954 graduate of Holmen High School. On June 22, 1954, she was united in marriage with Lester Kaiser at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in Onalaska. Together they farmed, side by side, for 48 years. Lester preceded Elsie in death Nov. 15, 2008.

Survivors include five children, Joan (Gary) Pralle of West Salem, Jean Kaiser (Ken Skalon) of Hustisford, Wis., Kenneth (Mary Beth) Kaiser of West Salem, Lynn (Mary Clare) Kaiser of West Salem and Jeff (Dawn) Kaiser of Mindoro; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Clarence Clements of Michigan, Charles (Holly) of Idaho and Patrick (Lee) Clements of Wisconsin; former sister-in-law, Bonnie Clements; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many neighbors.

In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Eugene, John and Jerome Clements; and one sister-in-law, Carol Clements.

A catholic funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery, Mindoro. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home.