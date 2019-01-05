Ellen F. Bruley

TOMAH -- Ellen F. Bruley, 87, of Tomah passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at home.

She was born Feb. 9, 1931, to Albert and Hazel (Bailey) Kersting in Black River Falls. She was a member of the Black River Falls High School graduating class of 1949. Ellen was united in marriage to Robert Bruley Sr., May 19, 1951. He preceded her in death July 14, 2000. She worked as a secretary for the Kenyon Law Office, then at Fort McCoy, before transferring to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, where she retired in 1992. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Robert, in their R.V. She enjoyed working with her hands quilting and made a special quilt for each of her family members. She was a faithful member of the Gospel Hall; she was saved and baptized in 1956. She was caring and loving and only had kind words to say. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her four children, Julie Preuss of Salem, Va., Robert (Darlene) Bruley of Fairfield, Calif., Gloria Jean (Rob) Ehlers of Madison, Wis., and Reba Kolb of Tomah; six grandchildren, Becky, Cindy and Tim (Charity) Preuss, Kari (Eric Januesheske) Kryshak, Jenny (Adam) Cappelle and Michael (Nicole) Ehlers; seven great-grandchildren, Hailey and Madelyn Preuss, Anthony and Owen Kryshak, Wyatt Cappelle, Josephine and James Ehlers; two sisters, Arliss Bruley of Black River Falls, and Lorraine (Jerry) Saunders of Florida; sisters-in-law, Marion Kersting, Gertrude Marco, Rhoda Meyers, Loretta Doescher, Charlene, Lois and Linda Bruley; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jim Preuss and Steve Kolb; a sister, Gina; and two brothers, Anuff and Basil; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Eugene Bruley will officiate. Burial will be in the Oxbow Cemetery, Town of Melrose.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. Online condolences may be sent to .

The family would like to thank her sister, Arliss, for her constant companionship and love, and the Tomah Memorial staff for their support to Ellen.