Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Elizabeth Luehne
December 11, 2018
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Luehne
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Luehne, 92, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in East Troy Manor, East Troy, Wis. Services are tentatively scheduled for June 2019. A complete obituary will run at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Luehne, 92, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in East Troy Manor, East Troy, Wis. Services are tentatively scheduled for June 2019. A complete obituary will run at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on December 15, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Elizabeth
in memory of Elizabeth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 15, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.