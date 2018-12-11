Elizabeth Luehne
Elizabeth Luehne

December 11, 2018

Elizabeth Luehne Elizabeth “Betty” J. Luehne
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Luehne, 92, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in East Troy Manor, East Troy, Wis. Services are tentatively scheduled for June 2019. A complete obituary will run at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on December 15, 2018
