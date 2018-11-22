Follow story
Elaine Allen
November 18, 1947 - November 22, 2018
Elaine Mary Allen
Elaine Mary Allen, 71, passed away at her home Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Elaine was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Raymond and Kathryn (Flood) Capaul and raised in Cornell, Wis., where she graduated high school in 1965. She attended the St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, from 1965 to 1968, and graduated with a degree in registered nursing. On Oct. 18, 1969, Elaine married Thomas Allen at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell. They have three children, Mark, Katie and Michael. Elaine worked at St. Francis Hospital//Franciscan Healthcare, where she was a nurse for 33 years. Elaine's love for children and strong passion for nursing made her a dedicated and exceptional pediatric nurse. She was a person of very strong faith, a devoted mother and wife and had a special way of maintaining long and meaningful friendships.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; and her three children, Mark (Amanda) Allen, Katie (John) Martin and Michael Allen. She is further survived by her 12 grandchildren, Jake, William, Elizabeth, Ryan, Erin, Julia, Luke, Sean, Emily, Paul, Jill and Austin, who loved her dearly and whom she adored. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Capaul; and brother, Raymond (Nancy) Capaul. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; and mother, Kathryn.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr.'s Charles Stotzel and Michael Gorman will concelebrate with burial to be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the Cathedral.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkesschneider.com.
Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Mayo Healthcare System-Diabetes Research, or the La Crosse Central High School Sports Facility.
Published on November 28, 2018
