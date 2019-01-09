Edith Grace Ekern

HOLMEN -- Edith Grace Ekern, 93, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Bluff View Memory Care Center.

She was born March 10, 1925, to Olna and Elizabeth (MacCartney) Beardsley. She was baptized and confirmed at Holmen Lutheran Church April 2, 1950. Edith married Joel Chester Ekern April 27, 1949, and he preceded her in death.

Edith attended Wayne School of Practical Nursing from 1945 to 1947. She worked summers at Stokely-Van Camp, Inc., in Holmen. She also worked at Holmen Day Nursery and provided child care for several others. In 1967, she took first place in 'beautiful Ivory baby' Sweepstakes. Edith enjoyed sewing doll cloths, Halloween outfits, cloths, knitting and crocheting, fishing, camping, making cookies for granddaughters, and of course Kit-Kat's!

She is survived by her son, Jewel (LaDonna) Ekern; granddaughters, Hope (Matt) Chu, Dawn (Jim Bertelson) Ekern; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Lilah Chu. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty (Al) Beardsley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .

The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Bluffview and Gundersen Hospice for the exceptional and wonderful care given to Edith.