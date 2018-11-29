Duane Jambois
Duane Jambois

November 29, 2018

Duane C. Jambois
GENOA -- Duane C. Jambois, 88, of Genoa passed away at his home Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. Father Nathaniel Kuhn will officiate with burial in the St. Charles Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua and after 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly assisting the family.
Published on December 1, 2018
