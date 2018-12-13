Douglas Kent Seymour

Douglas Kent Seymour, 76, passed from his earthly life to his eternal home Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

He was born in De Soto, Aug. 22, 1942, to Iona (Hickok) and Richard Seymour. When he was 14, the family moved to San Diego. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School, where he participated in band. He went on to attend the San Diego Police Academy and did undercover work. He also worked in the construction industry for many years.

On April 29, 1983, he married the love of his life, Maria Farino. They moved back 'home' as the family always referred to Wisconsin.

Doug and Maria were instrumental in founding Mailboxes Etc., which later became the UPS Store, where Doug worked with his sister, Ora, who took over the store.

Doug loved being with people and was proud to be a member of Skyrockers, as well as a Boy Scout leader and helping coach at Logan High School. He was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, during his later years. Doug was thankful for Pastor Steven Oldre's guidance and friendship. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing and playing pinochle.

He always welcomed strangers in need to his home.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received from Bethany Riverside during his final days.

Doug is survived by his son, Johnathan of Stoddard; daughters, Tara Grey of Oshkosh, Wis., Nicole of San Diego; and stepsons, Tyrone and Ivan of Oshkosh; and eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Doug is also survived by his sister, Toni (David) Felde; his brother, Conrad; and many nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria; his brother, Frank; sisters, Ora and Glenda.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate.

