Douglas Thomas Imgrund

Douglas Thomas Imgrund, 85, of La Crosse passed away in his home Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, lovingly supported and surrounded by his family.

Doug was born Feb. 10, 1933, to Frank and Rosella (Arndt) Imgrund in Wadena, Minn. He graduated from Wadena High School in 1952. After high school, Doug served two years in the Army stationed in Germany and then went on to complete a business degree from St. Cloud State Business College. Early on in his career, Doug worked as salesman, pedaling everything from cigarettes to licorice, but ultimately worked for 28 years as a sales rep for Phillips Petroleum Company.

In 1961, Doug met the love of his life, Pat, at a Brainerd, Minn., piano bar. They married the following year and started their family of five. Being a Minnesota boy married to a Minnesota girl, Doug made sure his family stayed connected to their Minnesota roots. Every summer he packed up the family and drove “up north” to “the lake,” building a love for summer sports in his kids and tons of shared family memories. He loved his annual summer trek to the lake and he instilled the same love in his children.

Doug enjoyed golfing, shooting hoops in the driveway, hunting, swimming, fishing and even took up skiing for a few winters after retiring. Come football season, Doug was passionate about watching his home state football team, the Vikings. Most of all, Doug loved spending time with family and friends talking about sports, politics and the news of the day.

Doug will be lovingly remembered and missed by his dedicated wife of 56 years, Pat; and his children, David (Anne), Deb (Rod) Ofte, Greg and Carrie (Chad) Harings. Doug will also be fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law, Angie; and his six grandchildren, Steven, Katie, Anna, Kari, Zach and Josh. Doug was preceded in death by his much-loved son, Mike; his brother, Don; and his parents.

A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. before a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. There will be a luncheon served at the connected Parish Center following the Mass.