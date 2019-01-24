Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donna M. Johnson
January 24, 2019
Donna M. (Nagle) Johnson
LEON/WEST SALEM -- Donna M. (Nagle) Johnson, 70, of Leon, formerly of West Salem passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at The Log Cabin in Bangor, with a time of prayer and sharing at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To read Donna's entire obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
LEON/WEST SALEM -- Donna M. (Nagle) Johnson, 70, of Leon, formerly of West Salem passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at The Log Cabin in Bangor, with a time of prayer and sharing at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To read Donna's entire obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 26, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donna
in memory of Donna
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.