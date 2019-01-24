Donna M. Johnson
Donna M. Johnson

January 24, 2019

LEON/WEST SALEM -- Donna M. (Nagle) Johnson, 70, of Leon, formerly of West Salem passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at The Log Cabin in Bangor, with a time of prayer and sharing at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To read Donna's entire obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 26, 2019
