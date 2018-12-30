Donna Louise (Olson) Hink

Donna Louise (Olson) Hink, passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Good Shepard Hospice, in Auburndale, Fla. She was born June 12, 1936, to Louie and Gladys (Anderson) Olson in Ontario, Wis.

Donna graduated from high school with the class of 1954, in Cashton. She moved to Fresno, Calif. in 1955, where she worked as an administrative assistant. After returning to Wisconsin, she married Waldo Hink Aug. 2, 1958. Aside from a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she continued her work, was active in church and enjoyed volunteering for organizations that were dear to her heart. She also enjoyed baking, sewing and spending time with family and friends. She had a kind and caring heart that brought joy to many, and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her two children, Jane and Paul; daughter-in-law, Kim; three granddaughters, Rachel, Laura and Emily; one of three siblings, brother, Harvey Olson; brother in-law, John Hink; brother-in-law, Richard Engh; and sister in-law, Judy Hink. She was preceded in death by Waldo, her loving husband of 60 years; parents, Louie and Gladys Olson; sister, Marge (Olson) Dobbs; and sister, Lorraine (Olson) Clark.

A private memorial service will be held at time of internment in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

Charitable memorial gifts to: Good Shepherd Hospice House, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Fla. 33823.