Diane Hilton
Diane Hilton

November 06, 2018

Diane Louise Hilton
ONALASKA -- Diane Louise Hilton, 70, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held in her honor with memory sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 1, 2018
