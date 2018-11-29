Follow story
Dennis Lokken
November 29, 2018
Dennis R. Lokken
Dennis R. Lokken, 62, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
