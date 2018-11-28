Follow story
Dennis Lambert
November 28, 2018
Dennis B. Lambert
SPARTA -- Dennis B. Lambert, 69, of Sparta passed away peacefully in the early morning Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.
memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Pastor Glen Kilmer officiating. Full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Visitation for Dennis will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the Lambert family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 28, 2018
