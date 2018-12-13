Dolores M. (Brueggen) Leis

Dolores M. (Brueggen) Leis, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, surrounded by her children.

Dolores was born near Cashton, to Herman and Margaret (Mlsna) Brueggen, Nov. 18, 1923. Dolores was the oldest of 12 siblings and started washing and changing diapers by age four. She graduated from Pine Hollow Catholic School, North of Cashton. Dolores was united in marriage to George Leis on April 18, 1944. They farmed a few years before moving to Cashton.

Dolores spent 36 years working at the Badger Store in Cashton. She also worked at Decomat in Sparta. She worked at the Cashton Veterinary Clinic from 1981 until her retirement, at age 80, in 2003. All of the veterinarians called her “Ma,” because she took such good care of everyone.

In 2010 Dolores and George were honored to be the Parade Marshall's of the Cashton Fall Festival. She was a great baker and enjoyed making bars for all of the nieces and nephews weddings. Dolores may have only been five feet tall, but she was filled full of spirit and spunk which she had right up until the end.

Dolores is survived by her son, Dan and his wife, Sonia and their children, Nick (Tammy) Leis, Nicole Blakey, Bryan Crogan, and Brad Crogan; her daughter, Marilyn and her husband, Kevin Caulum and their daughters, Laura (Paul) Gratton and Anne (Justin Faust) Caulum; brothers, Willard (Mary Ann) and Harry (Marie) Brueggen; sisters, Florentine Geier, Del Marie Hemmersbach and Angie (Bob) Dickman; in-laws, Theresa Brueggen, Madonna Brueggen, Betty Brueggen, and Theresa Schaub; 12 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Owen, Devin, Connor, Taylor, Jordy, Dorian, Elliott, Everleigh, Rebekah, Isaiah and Savannah; along with many more relatives, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; siblings, Silverius “Shorty,” Charles, Bernadine, Philip, Roger and infant brother Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a rosary beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, at the church Monday.

The family would like to thank the Morrow Home Staff, Gundersen Lutheran Hospice and Torkelson Funeral Home for the loving care and support Dolores received.

Online condolences may be offered at .