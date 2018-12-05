Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Dean Spangler
December 05, 2018
Dean F. Spangler
HOLMEN -- Dean F. Spangler, 86, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A complete obituary will follow. Entrusted to assist the family with arrangements is Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem.
HOLMEN -- Dean F. Spangler, 86, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A complete obituary will follow. Entrusted to assist the family with arrangements is Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem.
Published on December 5, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Dean
in memory of Dean
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 05, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.