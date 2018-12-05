Dean F. Spangler

HOLMEN -- Dean F. Spangler, 86, of Holmen passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, surrounded by his family, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

He was born Oct. 10, 1932, to Frederick and Bessie Spangler. Dean served in the Armed Forces as a veteran of the U.S. Army for two years. A very mechanically inclined man, he worked for Ford Motor Company in Holmen, for 18 years and Otto Odegaard Trucking Company for two years. Dean's favorite saying was, “if I can't fix it, it ain't busted.” He spent the next 25 years at the Holmen School District, as the head mechanic, all while maintaining the family farm, which has been in the family for 148 years. Dean met his wife, Nancy and they were married Oct. 26, 1957, this year celebrating 61 years of marriage; together they had four children.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Gary (Barb) Spangler, Laurie (Ben) Gappa, Roger (Dreama) Spangler and Natalie (Brian) Caulum; grandchildren, Melissa, Philip, Matthew, Steven, Kim, Garrett and Caden; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Bessie; his sister, Mary Bates; brother, Henry Schafer; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; and his furry best friend, Buster.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Entrusted to assist the family with arrangements is Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Online condolences may be sent at .