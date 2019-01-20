Dean Hall
Dean Hall

January 20, 2019

Dean Hall, 94, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. Private Family service are being held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 23, 2019
