Dean Hall
January 20, 2019
Dean Hall
Dean Hall, 94, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. Private Family service are being held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 23, 2019
in memory of Dean
in memory of Dean
