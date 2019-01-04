David Snider
David Snider

October 31, 1931 - January 04, 2019

David Snider David Oliver Snider
David Oliver Snider, 87, of Anoka County, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Hopkins, Minn.
He was born Oct. 31, 1931, to David and Genevieve Snider, in La Crosse.
He is survived by his children, Charles (Cindy) Snider, Greg Snider, Kenneth (Kathy) Snider, Klint (Sue) Snider and Luanne Annable; his sisters, Cleora Betz and Vera (Rolland) Beach; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Genevieve Snider; his sister, Esther Amann; his wife, Louella Snider; his children, Steven Snider, Debbie Snider and Alan Snider; and son-in-law, Nigel Annable.
No funeral service is planned. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published on January 8, 2019
