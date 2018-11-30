Follow story
David Rahn
November 30, 2018
David Herman Rahn
ONALASKA -- David Herman Rahn, 75, of Onalaska died peacefully Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
