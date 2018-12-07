David Peters
David Peters

December 07, 2018

TOMAH -- David W Peters, 83, of Tomah died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Greenfield House.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Military hnors will be by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. Burial will follow at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on December 8, 2018
