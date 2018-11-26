David Olson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

David Olson

November 26, 2018

David Olson David Olson
VIROQUA -- David Olson, 69, of Viroqua died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till the time of service Saturday.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. To offer online condolences and to view the full obituary visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
Published on November 28, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of David
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 28, 2019.

Share a message.

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.