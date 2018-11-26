Follow story
David Olson
November 26, 2018
David Olson
VIROQUA -- David Olson, 69, of Viroqua died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till the time of service Saturday.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published on November 28, 2018
