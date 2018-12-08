Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
David Moyer
December 08, 2018
David Richard Moyer
David Richard Moyer, 66, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System due to complications from pneumonia.
David was Oct. 16, 1952, in La Crosse, to Harvey and Ruth (Feran) Moyer.
He is survived by his wife, Rayone (Grapes) Moyer; daughters, Heather (Gary) Kadera, Tarah (Howie) Hill; and son, Richard Moyer; and grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathan, Dee, David, Ryan, Byraius, Vincint, Rebecca, Emma, Donivyn, Adan.
He worked for Sara Lee Bakery for 35 years, before retiring. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Service, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Rev. Joanne Richmond will officiate.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com.
David Richard Moyer, 66, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System due to complications from pneumonia.
David was Oct. 16, 1952, in La Crosse, to Harvey and Ruth (Feran) Moyer.
He is survived by his wife, Rayone (Grapes) Moyer; daughters, Heather (Gary) Kadera, Tarah (Howie) Hill; and son, Richard Moyer; and grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathan, Dee, David, Ryan, Byraius, Vincint, Rebecca, Emma, Donivyn, Adan.
He worked for Sara Lee Bakery for 35 years, before retiring. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Service, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Rev. Joanne Richmond will officiate.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 11, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of David
in memory of David
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.