ONALASKA -- Darrell Lee Benrud, of Onalaska/Holmen/New Amsterdam passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, with his wife by his side after a 14 week battle with brain cancer. He was born July 18, 1943, to Waldo and Fay Benrud.
He is survived by his best friend, love and wife, Kristy (Schellsmidt); daughters, Shelly (Mac) Feely, grandson, Matthew; Kimberly Ellens, grandchildren, Jake, Jordin and Brooke; brother, Gary (Mary) Benrud; and many aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; many aunts and uncles; and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Ellens.
The family would like to thank the care providers at Mayo Clinic La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minn., and the nurses and staff from Mayo Clinic Hospice. They would also like to thank all of the family and friends for their love and support.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, as well as one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. A celebration of life will continue after the funeral service Monday, at Smokey's Bar & Grill, 112 Mill St., Holmen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published on January 24, 2019
