Darrel R. Johnson

Darrel R. Johnson, 81, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in his home at Eagle Crest South.

Darrel was born May 15, 1937, in La Crescent, Minn., to Henry and Helen (Husman) Johnson. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. In 1961, Darrel married Joyce Harem at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Pickwick, Minn., and they enjoyed their 57 years together. They resided in Winona until 1997, when they moved to La Crescent. In 2014, they moved to La Crosse.

After completing his military obligation in the Army Reserves, Darrel pursued his education and graduated from Winona State University, with a degree in business administration. In 1968, he became the Director of Finance for the City of Winona, where he worked until his retirement in 1995.

Darrel and Joyce were members of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Winona, for 35 years. Darrel was an active member of St. Matthews, serving on the church council for several years. He also served six years on the Luther High Board of Control and served many years representing St. Matthew's on the Conference of Delegates at Luther High School. In 1982, he was appointed to St. Matthew's Endowment Fund Committee and served as treasurer until his retirement in 1995. After moving to La Crescent, they became members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crescent.

Darrel will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his ability to strike up a conversation with anybody. He loved to travel and go camping. His dream was to spend winters in Florida, after retirement and was able to live that dream for 12 years.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, of La Crosse, he is survived by his children, Sherri (Harvey) Stever of La Crescent and Scott (Lisa Harlos) Johnson of Byron, Minn.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Kayla) Stever, Shannon (Jacob) Manning and Tyler (Maria Gehling) Johnson, Karlee (Calvin) Dinsdale and Mitaya (Mark Krings) Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Anson Stever and Audrey Manning. Also surviving are four brothers, Don (Pauline) of Holmen, Dennis (Betty) of Ridgeway, Dean (Denise) and Dwayne (Margaret) both of La Crescent. Many nieces, nephews, and friends also survive him. His parents, and many aunts and uncles preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. Pastor Chris Christenson will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 111 S Oak St., La Crescent and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Gundersen Medical Foundation, or Pickwick Cemetery in Darrel's name. Online condolences may be left at; .

Darrel's family would like to thank the staff of Eagle Crest South and Gundersen Hospice for the care he has received over the last few weeks. And special thanks to Pastor Christenson for all his visits and prayers.