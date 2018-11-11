Follow story
Darrel Gilkes
November 11, 2018
Darrel Howard Gilkes
Darrel Howard Gilkes, 69, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, at the Town of Prairie du Chien Fire Hall, with burial at the later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 1, 2018
in memory of Darrel
in memory of Darrel
