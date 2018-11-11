Darrel Gilkes
November 11, 2018

Darrel Howard Gilkes
Darrel Howard Gilkes, 69, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, at the Town of Prairie du Chien Fire Hall, with burial at the later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 1, 2018
