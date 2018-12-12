Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Darlene Schiffer
December 12, 2018
Darlene Gertrude Schiffer
Darlene Gertrude Schiffer, 88, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Darlene Gertrude Schiffer, 88, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 13, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Darlene
in memory of Darlene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 13, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.