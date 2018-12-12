Darlene Schiffer
December 12, 2018

Darlene Gertrude Schiffer, 88, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 13, 2018
