Daniel Ray Smith

Daniel Ray Smith, 65, was born April 23, 1953, to Raymond and Gladys (Olson) Smith of Ettrick. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Ettrick. He died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Marinuka Manor in Galesville.

Dan graduated from Blair High School and worked at ORC Industries in Arcadia, for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three infant siblings. He is survived by aunts, Betty Smith of Ettrick and Sybil Beirne of Portage, Wis.; many cousins, including his guardian, Marge and Bob Lakey.

Dan enjoyed collecting model cars and knew the make and model of all cars. He especially liked John Haug's model A and always asked John if he had brought the model A. Dan also enjoyed his bus trips to Branson, Mo., country music, driving his scooter around town and Friday night fish fries.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service, 510 2nd Ave. S. Onalaska. Pastor Carl and Barbara Stone will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Food and fellowship will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Bridgett's Catholic Cemetery in Ettrick.

Thank you to all of Dan's caregivers over the years, in Arcadia, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Galesville and the Marinuka Manor.