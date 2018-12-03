Cynthia 'Cindy' Claire Walton Pederson

DE FOREST, Wis./WESTBY -- Cynthia 'Cindy' Claire Walton Pederson, 57, of De Forest passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family and lots of love.

Cindy was born in Lexington, Ky., Aug. 20, 1961, to Robert and Janice (Graning) Walton. She lived the vast majority of her life in Wisconsin, primarily either De Forest or Westby. She graduated from De Forest High School in 1979 and went on to receive a degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Cindy was an avid swimmer and set numerous records at De Forest and continued that love of swimming while on the UW Varsity team.

After graduating college, Cindy spent time as a marketing executive at Rayovac in Madison and helped manage the family dairy farm. Cindy volunteered at her church with a willing heart and helpful hands. For several years, Cindy helped with the church newsletter, serving as editor.

She spent years grappling with Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome (VHL), but she never yielded to it and her graciousness was legendary. Cindy lived her life with compassion and altruism. She was a beloved mother and friend to many. Her kindness will be greatly missed as she brought light into many lives.

Cindy is survived by her daughter, Paige Pederson; father, Robert Walton; brothers, Bobby and John (Joann) Walton; and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Walton; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Daniel Wollman will officiate, with lunch to follow in the fellowship hall. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. till the time of service at the church.

Memorials can be given to the VHL Alliance to continue the fight against the disease Cindy fought so bravely against, at . Online condolences may be offered at . The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.