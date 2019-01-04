Colleen Welper
January 04, 2019

Colleen Welper Colleen (Hoscheit) Welper
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Colleen (Hoscheit) Welper, 57, of Caledonia died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. at St Mary's Holy family hall and one hour before the service Wednesday at the church.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 6, 2019
