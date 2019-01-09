Cody S. Christopherson

WEST SALEM/MELROSE -- Cody S. Christopherson, 29, of West Salem, formerly of Melrose died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, while doing what he loved; snowmobiling in the mountains of Wyoming.

He was born Sept. 30, 1989, to Larry and Lisa (Hagen) Christopherson of Melrose. Cody attended the Melrose-Mindoro schools and graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School in 2008, where he was a member of the FFA and played on the football team. While attending high school he met the love of his life, Brittany. After dating for eight years the couple was married Feb. 14, 2015.

After graduating high school, Cody became employed at Mathy Construction Company, where he was a laborer for several years. He later became an operator and member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He ran screed behind the paver and spent his last year working alongside his dad, as an asphalt plant foreman.

When Cody was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Cody put a smile on the face of everyone he was around with his goofy personality, infectious smile and prankster tactics. He was a family man and loved his wife with every ounce of his being. He was a loving son, caring brother and affectionate uncle.

Cody loved animals, especially dogs, (Boo Boo and Rocky). He enjoyed deer hunting and playing cards with his family at deer camp every year.

Cody was a member of the Barnyard Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, where he enjoyed riding snowmobile, playing cards, joking around, laughing and hanging with friends while enjoying Bud Lights.

He played, laughed and loved deeply and lived life to the fullest. Cody will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Cody is survived by his parents, Larry and Lisa; his wife, Brittany (Rhyme) Christopherson; his sister, Kristy (Jesse) Jaskiewicz; nephews, Austin, Wyatt; niece, Hallie; sister, Page; grandfather, Louie; stepgrandmother, Betty Christopherson; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by a sister in infancy, Jena; his grandmother, Carol Kenyon; and grandparents, Harold and Adrienne Hagen.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 19, at Melrose-Mindoro High School. Pastor John Ashland will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, all at Melrose-Mindoro High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully prefers memorials.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully prefers memorials.

The family has entrusted Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, to assist with arrangements.