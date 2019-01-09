Clifford F. Tomiscek

Clifford Francis Tomsicek, 89, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Stevens Point, Wis., under the care of Heartland Hospice and the staff of Northhaven.

Cliff was born in La Crosse, April 18, 1929, the son of Rose (Mickschl) and Francis Tomsicek. Cliff attended St. Wenceslaus grade school and graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1947.

Cliff served in the U.S. Army from March 1951 to April of 1953, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Stationed in Japan during the Korean War, Cliff served as a photographer for the Army Press Corps. His photographs appeared in The Stars and Stripes and newspapers across the U.S.

After his honorable discharge, Cliff returned to La Crosse, working at Moen Photo, Hoeschler Real Estate and Trane Company.

In 1959, Clifford married Theresa Rose Heilman of Norwalk, at St. Wenceslaus Church. They had two children, Kathleen Ann and Michael John. This past August, Cliff and Theresa celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

For many years, Cliff grew all his family's produce at a large garden in Keil Coulee. Up until this fall, he was still riding his bike throughout downtown La Crosse and enjoying visits with friends along the way.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Theresa; his children, Kathleen (John) Weisbrod of Stevens Point, and Michael (Sally) Tomsicek of Boston. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Anna, Jacob, Jack and Matthew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Visitation will be one hour before Mass and a luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.

The family wishes to thank St. Michael's Hospital, Northhaven, and Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point, for their compassionate care of Cliff in his last weeks. Shuda Funeral Homes of Stevens Point is assisting the family.

