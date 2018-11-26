Cleone Dickson
Cleone Dickson

November 26, 2018

Cleone Dickson Cleone Ida Dickson
ONALASKA -- Cleone Ida Dickson, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully early morning Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center. A full obituary with service details to follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 28, 2018
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

