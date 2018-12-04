Follow story
Christopher Hassett
July 14, 1952 - December 04, 2018
Christopher Paul Hassett
Christopher Paul Hassett, 66, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
He was born to Christopher “Keith” and Maribeth Hassett July 14, 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Feb. 11, 1971, and was discharged Sept. 12, 1974. In the Air Force, he served as a munitions maintenance specialist. Chris enjoyed being outdoors hunting and most of all fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Hassett; children, Matthew Hassett and Jennifer Kreps; siblings, Mary (Greg) Gabrys, Jeanne Walski, Paul (Laurie) Hassett and John Hassett; grandchildren, Brenna Kreps, Abigail Kreps, Timothy Hassett; stepchildren, Dawn Schubert, Jeff Correll; stepgrandchildren, Emma Schubert, Jack Schubert, Sam Correll and Eva Correll. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Maribeth Hassett.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 8, 2018
