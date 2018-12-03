Follow story
Chester Brown
December 03, 2018
Chester Snow Brown
MELROSE -- Chester Snow Brown, 89, of Melrose died at his home Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
A celebration and remembrance of Chet's life will be held from noon to 4: p.m. with a brief program at 2 p.m. at the Melrose Rod & Gun Club, W13950 Rod and Gun Club Road, Melrose, Wis., 54642.
Torgerson's Funeral Service, Black River Falls, is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Published on December 4, 2018
