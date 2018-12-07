Charlotte Ann Ryder

TREMPEALEAU -- Charlotte Ann Ryder, 82, of Trempealeau passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.

Char was born Oct. 30, 1936, to Haskell and Alice McKeeth. She grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., with family members. It was there that she met the love of her life, Richard Ryder. They married Dec. 29, 1956. The couple lived in Trempealeau, where they raised three children, David, Vicky and Karen.

Although she played softball and bowled, her passion was golf. She worked and golfed at Drugan's Castle Mound for 25+ years and met lasting friends in her golf girlfriends … the LOE's.

Family was the most important part of her life, especially Sundays, when everyone gathered in her kitchen to catch up on the week, have lunch and read the paper.

Char is survived by her children, Dave (Jann), Vicky (Dave) Williamson and Karen (Ken) Ziegler; grandchildren, Erica (Matt), Kalen (Katie), Jordan (Andy), Kayla (Dylan), Garrett, Tyler and Cole; great-grandchildren, Blaine, Avery, Huntley, Jansen, Brett, Braxton and two more on the way; brother-in-law, Winston “Hoot” Ryder; sisters-in-law, Joyce (John) Johnson, Gail (Dick) Carlson, Val (Dan) Johnson and Pat (Jerry) Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brother, Dan McKeeth; her parents; and her aunt “Gram,” who raised her.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Staff at Marinuka Manor and Gundersen Palliative Care.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Trempealeau United Methodist Church, 24255 4th St., Trempealeau, with Pastor Mary Beth Scow officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Trempealeau Public Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.