Charlie Strover
December 25, 1987 - December 31, 2018
Charles 'Charlie' Strover
Charles 'Charlie' Strover, 31, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
Charlie was born Dec. 25, 1987. He was an artist and veteran. He served the National Guard, as an engineer, and deployed to Iraq for 12 months in 2010. Charlie was soft spoken but his smile always lit up the room. He touched many lives and will continue to live in the hearts of many.
A service with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at The Salvation Army.
Published on January 9, 2019
Events
