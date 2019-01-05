Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Charles Atkinson
November 08, 1943 - January 05, 2019
Charles I. Atkinson
ONALASKA -- Charles I. Atkinson, 75, of Onalaska died at his home Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
He was born in Portage, Wis., Nov. 8, 1943, to Arden and Ruth (Campion) Atkinson. Charlie proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs. Graveside prayers and military honors will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 11, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Montello, Wis. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. A complete obituary will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Charles I. Atkinson, 75, of Onalaska died at his home Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
He was born in Portage, Wis., Nov. 8, 1943, to Arden and Ruth (Campion) Atkinson. Charlie proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs. Graveside prayers and military honors will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 11, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Montello, Wis. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. A complete obituary will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 8, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Charles
in memory of Charles
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 08, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.