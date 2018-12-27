Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Cecil Rochester
December 27, 2018
Cecil R. Rochester
HOLMEN -- Cecil R. Rochester, 88, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. The Reverend John Parr will officiate and military honors will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
HOLMEN -- Cecil R. Rochester, 88, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. The Reverend John Parr will officiate and military honors will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published on December 27, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Cecil
in memory of Cecil
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 27, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.