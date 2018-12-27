Cecil Rochester


Cecil Rochester

December 27, 2018

Cecil Rochester Cecil R. Rochester
HOLMEN -- Cecil R. Rochester, 88, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. The Reverend John Parr will officiate and military honors will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published on December 27, 2018
