Catherine Louise Parr

Catherine Louise Parr, 87, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Norseland Nursing home in Westby from complications from Alzheimer's. Kate was born Sept. 21,1931, as the only child of George and Genevee Dot Spencer. Dot passed away shortly after Catherine was born. Gus and Gertie Snow, her grandparents, raised Kate and became known to her as Mom and Dad rather than Grandpa and Grandma.

Gus and Gertie lived in the Valley area and this is where she attended grade school at Rockton and Valley. She attended high school in Hillsboro which as a sophomore she was offered a job as a nanny for the Alma and Charles Baldwin family. She stayed with them until she graduated from Hillsboro High School. Kate watched the young Baldwin children while their mother went and helped with barn chores. Kate also helped with house cleaning, baking, cooking and other house hold chores. This work experience would continue on throughout her life cooking, cleaning and caring for children was well taught at a young age. In addition she worked part time at the restaurant in Valley.

Kate also enjoyed sports, especially softball. She was a very good ball player and was even picked to play on the Valley boys team which she was proud of and was one of her favorite memories. Another favorite of Kate, was dancing, which was held at Ontario and Rockton. It was at one of these dances that she met a young man named Roger. Roger asked her to the Hillsboro Prom and that was the start of a long lasting relationship. After dating for about two years they were married Feb. 19, 1949.

Kate and Roger started farming on Sandhill Ridge shortly after they were married and is where they raised their five children. She worked on the farm as well as baking, cooking and caring for the children. Her early work ethics and experiences came in handy as she really was a Super Mom getting everything done.

In 1979 Kate went to work for the LaFarge School system as a cook, and again her years of work experience came in handy. She worked there for over 20 years and, like at home, she was well recognized as a great cook, baker and someone who was always willing to help out as needed.

After retiring, Kate spent her time with Roger watching sports, traveling to the casino on occasion and baking and cooking. Their grandchildren would usually make a daily stop at grandma and grandpa's for that after school snack, meal or just to say hi this was handy as they were right next door to the school.

Kate was a great cook, baker and hard worker and very well known for her cakes which she would bake for special family occasions and of course her signature Butterscotch Pie.

Kate's memory had failed her at times the last few years however the memories of her being the soft hearted, kind and loving person will be remembered forever by all that knew her.

Kate is survived by her five children, Gary and Ronda Parr, Larry and Vicki Parr, Debra and Earl Nelson, David Parr and friend Heidi and Kris and Kip Walker; grandchildren, Cathy and Jay Vosseteig, Curt Parr, Jason Parr and Shannon Moraga, Chad and Danette Parr, Ryan Nelson and Cathy St. John, Reggie and Shawna Nelson, Bryan Parr, Brandon Parr and fiancée, Jennifer Jensen, Kade and Amanda Walker, Kolby and Brianna Walker and Kinsey and Stewart Wilkin; several great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in May of 2018.

Funeral services for Kate will be at 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 7, at the LaFarge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St. in LaFarge. Pastor Eileen Kuehnl will officiate with burial to follow at Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the LaFarge FFA, or to the charity of the donor's choice in Catherine's name.

