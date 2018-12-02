Caryn W. Kohnen

SHELDON, Minn. -- Caryn W. Kohnen, 69, of Sheldon died Sunday, Dec, 2, 2018, at Valley View Health Care and Rehab in Houston, Minn.

Caryn W. Hahn was born Feb. 6, 1949, to Wallace “Wally” and Carol (Erickson) Hahn in Spring Grove, Minn. Caryn graduated from Houston High School in 1967. She married Bernard (Butch) Kohnen Feb. 22, 1969, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Caryn worked at the Caledonia Nursing Home, Control Data and Northern Engraving in Spring Grove, Frankies Restaurant in Caledonia and Senior Dining in Houston. She also had flower shops. Caryn enjoyed taking pictures, gardening and flowers, fishing, going to craft shows with her best friend, Betty. She also enjoyed 4-wheeler rides, camping, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Houston.

Caryn is survived by her husband, Butch Kohnen, Sheldon; three children, Tammy Wild, La Crescent, Minn., Dan (Jessica) Kohnen, Spring Grove and Jessie (Lisa) Kohnen, Rushford; her grandchildren, Chelsey Kohnen, Riley Wild and Elin Kohnen; her siblings, Barbara (Allen) Erickson, Lanesboro, Minn., Marshall Hahn, Spring Grove, Michael (Anita) Hahn, Spring Grove, Linda (David) Hazelton, Winona, Gregory (Jill) Hahn, Caledonia, Gordon (Dolly Pertzch) Hahn, Caledonia, Rhonda (David) Betz, Spring Grove, Darrel (Jeannie) Hahn, Spring Grove and Duane Hahn, Caledonia; her siblings-in-law, Betty (David) Schmitz, Caledonia, Elmer (Linda) Kohnen, Caledonia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Kohnen; her parents, Wallace and Carol Hahn; her parents-in-law, Bernard and Marie Kohnen; her brother, Scott Hahn; grandparents, Grant and Nina Erickson and William and Alvina Hahn.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston, with Pastor Linda McPeak officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Houston, and one hour before the service Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Stone Church Cemetery, Houston.