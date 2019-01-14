Caroline Ann Martin

Caroline Ann Martin, 82, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.

She was born June 5, 1936, in Coon Valley, to Michael and Caroline (Wuensch) Dwyer. She married Leonard Martin April 22, 1958, in Coon Valley.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard; her children, Judy (Dr. John) Farnen of La Crescent, Minn., Larry (Ann) Martin of Bloomington, Minn., Jeffrey Martin of West Salem and Linda (Todd) Hansen of La Crosse; eight grandchildren, Aidan and Emma Farnen, Christina (Derrick) Ray, Patrick Martin (fiancee, Jessie Alkire), Taylor and Ashley Martin, Andrew and Alexander Hansen; one great-grandchild, Elliott Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Irma, Dolores, Lillian, Elvera, Arleen and Mary Jane; four brothers, John, Donald, Lester and Arlan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Joseph Ridge Parish, St. Joseph Ridge. The Rev. Timothy Welles will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.