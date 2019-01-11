Carol Mae Olson

Carol M. Olson, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis.

She was born June 16, 1923, in Spring Creek, Wis., to Carl and Mabel Peterson and had five brothers, Wallace, Christopher, Robert, Richard and Arland and two sisters, La Von and Arlene. She is survived by Arland Peterson and Arlene Purdum.

She is also survived by her four children with John, Peter L. Gordon (Mitsuko), Neal E. Gordon (FeiFei), Nancy C. Luoma (John) and J. Craig Gordon (Debbie); along with 10 grandchildren, Asmar, Amira, Alessandra, Stephan, Kessiah, Hanxun, Hanchi, Eric, Nicole and Maria; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Reily and Aidan. Carol was preceded in death by her three husbands, Harold Scharper, John E. Gordon and Alfred (Ole) L. Olson.

Carol lived her values as described in a letter to Peter when he was 25, “I am not so different of a woman but one who took serious her feelings and convictions. Straight forward with honesty and love.' She was generous, loving, without judgement and sympathetic to those less fortunate. For her children, they only remember never having to worry after the loss of their father. A shared and poignant memory seeing her sitting alone late at night at the kitchen table studying, having gone back to school so she could provide for her children after John's death at the age of 47, in 1967.

Carol traveled with Ole, after they both retired, settling on winters in Arizona and summers in Wisconsin and she continued this after his death until she was 87. She returned to La Crosse, because she was getting older and thought it was time, only to discover it is cold in the winter in Wisconsin. She asked, “whose idea was this to come back to Wisconsin for the winters?” She also had a sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with a lunch following the service. A burial service for family will be held at Squaw Cheek Cemetery in Black River Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.